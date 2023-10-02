Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are also through to the next stage.

HANGZHOU: Men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia made up for his failure in the team event last week by eliminating Hong Kong’s Angus Ng in the opening round of the individual event at the Asian Games today.

The 25-year-old former All-England champion was made to slog for over an hour as he bounced back from a first game deficit to win 15-21, 21-15, 21-16 at the Binjiang Gymnasium.

Zii Jia told reporters that today’s victory has given him an extra boost of confidence after losing four previous matches against the Hongkonger.

“I have blocked out what happened in the team event. I need to be professional, there’s no time to wallow in self-pity. I am happy to have won today.

“I will take heart from this performance and continue to do my best,” he said.

Zii Jia will take on Timor Leste’s Maurinho Gusmao de Jesus in the second round.

Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik also had to huff and puff for 90 minutes before subduing Taiwanese duo Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-23, 21-13, 23-21 in their first round match.

“It was a tough match and I even thought that we would lose! They gave it their all but we stayed focused,” said Aaron.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will face Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in Round 2.

There was more good news for Malaysia when the mixed doubles pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei outplayed Singapore’s Andy Jun and Crystal Wong 21-17, 21-13 in 40 minutes to set up a second round clash against either India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga and Tanisha Crasto or Macau’s Lok Chong Leong and Ng Weng Chi on Wednesday.