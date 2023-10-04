The Koreans previously won four out of five gold medals in archery at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

HANGZHOU: India defeated powerhouse South Korea to win the first archery gold medal of the 19th Asian Games today, as two global track and field stars look to end their seasons with a bang.

Gold medals were up for grabs on the 11th day in an overcast Hangzhou in everything from athletics and boxing to roller skating and dragon boat racing.

South Korea dominated archery at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, snatching four of the five gold medals on offer, with Turkey winning the other.

But the Koreans were no match for India in the gold medal match of the mixed-team compound event today, as the Indian duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam squeezed out a 159-158 victory.

India are also guaranteed at least a silver medal in the women’s compound individual, while the gold medal will also go to India in the men’s compound event with two Indians in the final.

Abhishek Verma will face Deotale on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Games.

“I’m very happy to win a gold medal for my country,” the 21-year-old Deotale, the men’s compound world champion, said after playing his part in India’s gold medal victory today.

“I’m not surprised by the result. We knew that we could do this. It was very close, but we maintained our form, we stayed calm in every situation.”

Looking ahead to his encounter with the 34-year-old Verma for gold, Deotale said, “For the individual final, I don’t feel much pressure.”

“It will be against my mentor, so it will be a friendly match.”

Another notable winner on the day was Hong Kong’s Yang Qianyu, streaking to gold in the women’s cycling road race. Yang sniffled and fought back tears on the podium.

In men’s cricket, Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad grabbed three wickets apiece as Afghanistan beat defending champions Sri Lanka by eight runs to book a semifinal against Pakistan.

After being sent in to bat, the Afghans were dismissed for just 116 in the 19th over on a pitch offering pace, sharp turns, and fierce bounce.

Seamer Nuwan Thushara bagged 4-17 with Noor Ali Zadran’s 51 the only resistance.

Sri Lanka’s target looked gettable but they blew the run chase, with experienced quick Naib’s 3-28 and young leg-spinner Ahmad’s 3-16 doing the damage as they were bundled out for 108.

Bangladesh will take on Malaysia in the other quarterfinal, with the winner meeting India for a place in the final.

On the penultimate day of athletics, India’s world and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be a strong favourite to win the men’s javelin gold medal and retain his title later today.

Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem, the world silver medallist, will not compete because of a chronic knee problem.

Eyes will also be on three-time world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim when the Qatari competes in the high jump.

He is already a two-time Asian Games gold medallist.

“For me, the Asian Games are important. You see these vibes, it’s like our Olympics before the Olympics,” he said after needing only a single jump of 2.19m to lead the field into today’s final.