HANGZHOU: Kurash men’s silver medallist Tejen Tejenov of Turkmenistan has tested positive for banned substances and been provisionally suspended, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said today.

Tejenov is the first medallist and fifth athlete at the Asian Games to have been reported by the ITA as failing a doping test. The 30-year-old is a former judoka and wrestler who came seventh in judo at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Tejenov’s test sample was taken on Sept 30 during the Kurash men’s +90kg finals, the ITA said.

It returned an “adverse analytical finding for the non-specified prohibited substances dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite and methasterone metabolites”, the ITA said.

Tejenov’s silver is Turkmenistan’s best placing in Hangzhou so far. The Central Asian country has also won four bronze medals in kurash, judo, and boxing.

Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy and Philippine mountain biker Ariana Evangelista have also been suspended after testing positive for banned substances, the ITA said yesterday.

Fomovskiy, 22, finished fifth in the men’s omnium track cycling final on Sept 28 and sixth in the road time trial race on Tuesday.

Evangelista, 27, was the last to finish the women’s mountain bike race on Sept 25.

Fomovskiy returned an “adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroids” during an in-competition test performed on the day of the omnium final, the ITA said.

Evangelista had returned adverse findings for erythropoietin (EPO) from blood and urine samples collected in an out-of-competition test on Sept 24.

Saudi Arabian distance runner Yousef Mohammed Alasiri and Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani have also been suspended for failed tests, although unlike the Kurash fighter and the cyclists, did not compete in Hangzhou.

All of the five athletes who failed their dopin tests can request analysis of their B-samples, with the cases being referred to the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for adjudication under the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) anti-doping rules, the ITA said.

The ITA runs testing at the Games.

Neither the OCA nor the Hangzhou Games’ organising committee were able to provide an immediate comment.