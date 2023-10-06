Brighton dominated the closing stages and won a penalty two minutes before stoppage time.

MARSEILLE: Brighton & Hove Albion struck twice in the second half, including a late penalty, to recover from two goals down and grab a 2-2 draw at Olympique de Marseille in an entertaining Europa League Group B game on Thursday.

Chancel Mbemba scored first for the hosts after a well-timed pass into the box, guiding the ball into the far corner, and Jordan Veretout doubled the lead 90 seconds later.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross breathed life into the match after 54 minutes with a side-foot finish from Kaoru Mitoma’s cutback.

Brighton dominated the closing stages and won a penalty two minutes before stoppage time when Jonathan Clauss fouled Tariq Lamptey and Joao Pedro converted from the spot.