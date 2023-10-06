The result puts the All Blacks top of Pool A on 15 points, two ahead of hosts France.

LYON: New Zealand cantered into the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals as they ran in 11 tries to demolish Uruguay 73-0 in a ruthless performance on Thursday.

Will Jordan (2), Cam Roigard, Fletcher Newell, Leicester Fainga’anuku (3) and Tamaiti Williams touched down, along with Richie Mo’unga and Damian McKenzie (2).

The result put the All Blacks top of Pool A on 15 points, two ahead of hosts France who will win the group if they beat third-placed Italy (10) on Friday.

Ian Foster’s All Blacks, who lost tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax early due to injury, will face Ireland, South Africa or Scotland for a place in the last four.