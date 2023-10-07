Bryan Jeremy Goonting-Aaron Tai will take on Lai Po Yu-Tsai Fu Cheng for a place in the boys’ doubles final.

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian junior pairs smashed their way to the semifinals of the badminton World Junior Championships 2023 in Spokane in the US on Friday.

In the quarterfinals held at The Podium, the boys’ doubles pair of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Aaron Tai made it to the last four as they came from behind to oust Japanese duo Kosuke Kakuta and Kaito Sugawara 12-21, 21-17, 21-16.

The fifth-seeded pair will take on Taiwanese sixth seeds Lai Po Yu-Tsai Fu Cheng, who stunned China’s third seeds Xu Hua Yu-Zhang Le Jian 21-12, 16-21, 21-16 in the other last-eight tie.

Mixed doubles duo Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu, meanwhile, lived up to expectations as they disposed of Indonesia’s Adrian Pratama-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu 21-18, 21-16.

The fourth-seeded pair will compete for a spot in the final against top seeds Zhu Yi Jun-Huang Ke Xin after the Chinese duo saw off Denmark’s Otto Reiler-Amanda Aarrebo Petersen 21-9, 21-15.

However, it was the end of the road for two other national junior representatives – Faiq Haziq (boys’ singles) and Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting (girls’ doubles) – after they were eliminated in the quarterfinal.

Faiq lost to China’s Hu Zhe An 10-21, 21-16, 2-21, while Xin Yee-Carmen succumbed to Japanese duo Maya Taguchi-Aya Tamaki 13-21, 14-21.