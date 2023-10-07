They hope to stand on the podium together at next year’s Paris Olympics.

HANGZHOU: Twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi won Asian Games gold today – then said they hope to stand on the podium together at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Spectators at the artistic swimming in Hangzhou might have thought they were seeing double as the 26-year-old siblings from China won duet gold following the free routine.

“This competition is important for the qualification for the Paris Olympics,” Qianyi said.

“For the Tokyo Olympics (in 2021) I went with the team. This time my sister and I represented the Chinese team in the duet.

“My goal is to stand on the Olympic stage with my sister.”

The Games wrap up tomorrow.