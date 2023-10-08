The home side forced an equaliser in the 78th minute to stay sixth in the table.

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool as the Seagulls came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League today.

The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra picked the pocket of former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and fired home, but Salah levelled in the 40th minute, ending a flowing move with a trademark left-foot finish.

The Egyptian gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in first half stoppage-time after Dominik Szoboszlai was pulled down by Pascal Gross, and Salah struck his shot to the left of keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute as defender Dunk volleyed home Solly March’s freekick to ensure his side stayed sixth in the table on 16 points, one behind third-placed Liverpool.