LIVERPOOL: A resurgent Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League yesterday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim their first home victory of the season.

Everton were dominant right from the kickoff and were gifted an early lead when Illia Zabarnyi slipped and James Garner pounced to fire home, before Jack Harrison made it 2-0 with a composed finish from outside the box.

Boos echoed around the ground after a 2-1 defeat by Luton Town last week, but the Everton fans cheered as they led at the break for the first time this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then started and finished a move to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th while winless Bournemouth are in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points from eight games.