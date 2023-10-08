Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points.

LONDON: West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League today when Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak’s quick-fire double.

West Ham took an early lead when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the leftback to find Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in into an empty net.

After a poor first half from Newcastle, Isak turned things around for the visitors in the second when he scored twice in five minutes, first bundling home from a setpiece before turning in a pinpoint cross from Kieran Trippier.

But second half substitute Kudus got the London Stadium roaring again when he fired home the equaliser from the edge of the box in the 89th minute.

West Ham retained their grip on seventh place while Newcastle are eighth, a point behind.