TURIN: Juventus moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan after Saturday’s 2-0 derby victory over local rivals Torino.

Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve took advantage of Inter throwing away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at Bologna earlier in the day.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are third, a point behind AC Milan, who can move top later on at Genoa, and three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions’ home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Juve’s win came without starting centre forwards Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Chiesa risks missing out on Italy’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England but was selected in the Azzurri squad by coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

Ivan Juric’s team were also missing a clutch of players and never looked like ending their dismal record in derbies with Juventus, last beating Italy’s biggest-supported club back in April 2015.

They drop down to 12th after a third straight match without scoring, their fourth without a win.

Juve’s two goals came from two corners, Gatti forcing home the opener a minute after the break and then having to wait three minutes for a VAR check for offside to confirm his first goal of the season.

And Milik made sure of the points 15 minutes later when he nodded in the second from Filip Kostic’s corner, ending what was left of feeble Torino’s resistance.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter looked set to ensure top spot in Italy until after the international break after Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkee’s fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna, handing Milan a chance to overtake their local rivals.