MANCHESTER: Substitute Scott McTominay struck twice deep into stoppage-time to snatch a 2-1 win for Manchester United over Brentford in a thrilling end to their Premier League clash at Old Trafford yesterday.

United’s defensive frailties were exposed in the 26th minute when Casemiro gave the ball away and makeshift leftback Victor Lindelof failed to clear, allowing Mathias Jensen to slot the ball under the body of keeper Andre Onana, who should have saved it comfortably.

United, beaten twice at home in the last week, created plenty of scoring opportunities, many of them from distance, in the second half, but put precious few on target until McTominay rattled home the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble in the 93rd minute.

The Scot netted again in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to send the home fans wild and grab all three points for his side who climbed to ninth in the table on 12 points, five ahead of 14th-placed Brentford.