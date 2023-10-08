Stefano Pioli’s side’s seventh win in eight matches moved them two points clear at the top of the table.

GENOA: A late strike by Christian Pulisic earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at promoted Genoa that put them top of Serie A on Saturday but the match ended in chaos as both goalkeepers were sent off and striker Olivier Giroud went in goal for the visitors.

American international Pulisic netted in the 87th minute with a half-volley from near the penalty spot after he was brilliantly set up by Yunus Musah to give Milan the lead.

However, the three points were hanging by a thread as the match took a chaotic turn when Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red for a foul on Caleb Ekuban late in stoppage time and Giroud took his spot in goal.

Luckily for the Frenchman, Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson crashed a free kick against the bar from the edge of the box and Giroud then brilliantly denied George Puscas just before the final whistle.

“I like to think that what Giroud did is part of our mentality,” coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

“Pulisic wanted to go in goal and perhaps he had already done it, but I told him that he was too short.”

“We have been lucky in the last few episodes, but it is part of the mentality of a group that wants to give its best and that makes me happy.”

Milan, who earned their seventh win in eight matches, moved two points clear at the top of the table after rivals Inter Milan threw away an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Milan have struggled with injuries and Pioli made six changes to the starting line-up that beat Lazio 2-0 last weekend, with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joining Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer on the sidelines.

Genoa, who in September won 4-1 against AS Roma and held champions Napoli to a 2-2 draw, managed to stay on level terms in an even first half, before Pioli introduced Rafael Leao and Pulisic after the break as he sought to break the deadlock.

Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez pulled off a great save to tip a Leao header that bounced up off the ground aside for a corner in the 65th minute.

Martinez also received a red card in the final minutes, following Maignan’s dismissal, after collecting his second booking.

Milan will be without Maignan and defender Theo Hernandez, who picked up his fifth yellow card when they host Juventus in Serie A after the international break.