The visitors come from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 and move up to ninth.

BURNLEY: Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 yesterday.

Looking to end a run of four successive home defeats on their return to the top flight this season, promoted Burnley raced into a 15th-minute lead, Wilson Odobert scoring his first goal in English football to stun the visitors.

Chelsea offered little in response until Ameen Al Dakhil put through his own net in the most unfortunate circumstances three minutes before the break to get Mauricio Pochettino’s team back level.

The visitors completed the turnaround early in the second half, Cole Palmer converting from the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the penalty area.

A fine Sterling goal and a fourth from substitute Nicolas Jackson put the game beyond the hosts, lifting Chelsea to ninth in the standings, with Burnley remaining in the relegation zone with only one win this season.