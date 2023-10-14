However, Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi in men’s doubles exited the tournament.

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian representatives including men’s singles shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong have marched into the semifinals of the Arctic Open 2023 in Vantaa, Finland.

In quarterfinal action at the Vantaa Energia Arena on Friday, Zii Jia beat compatriot Leong Jun Hao, who had to retire while trailing 7-11 in the rubber game due to injury.

The eight-seeded Zii Jia won the opening game 21-16 before Jun Hao forced the decider with a 21-19 win in the second game.

World No 14 Zii Jia will next take on third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who saw off Koki Watanabe from Japan 21-9, 22-24, 21-14 in another last-eight tie.

The unseeded Tze Yong upset the fourth seed from China, Lu Guang Zu, 21-11, 21-18, and will meet seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama, who disposed of China’s Lei Lan Xi 21-19, 21-12.

National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also made it to the semifinals following a 22-20, 21-18 victory over Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Ercih Yoche Yacob Rambitan.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will next play Danish pair Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard, who came from behind to prevent an all-Malaysian affair in today’s semifinals by eliminating third seeds Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-19, 21-14.

National mixed doubles pair and fifth seeds Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei took 42 minutes to stun the second seeds from Thailand, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-14, 21-17.

China’s fourth seed Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin awaits the Malaysians in the semifinals after receiving a walkover from Mathias Christiansen-Alexandrta Boje of Denmark, who retired in the rubber game.

Zhen Bang-Ya Xin lost the first game 19-21 but won the second 21-14 before an injury to Christiansen forced the Danish pair to retire.