KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya are one step away from clinching their 13th Pestabola Merdeka title after beating India 4-2 in the opening match of the 2023 edition at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Malaysia, ranked 134th in the world, put on a classy performance against 102nd-placed India in an entertaining match played on the stadium’s new ‘Zeon Zoysia’ turf.

The clash in front of 46,150 spectators saw the visitors give an early warning with midfielder Naorem Mahesh Singh’s effort hitting the woodwork in the second minute.

Four minutes later, Malaysian defender Dion Cools latched onto Nooa Laine’s header before unleashing a shot to make it 1-0.

Malaysia’s advantage only lasted seven minutes, however, as a counter-attack from India saw them equalise through Naorem’s volley which goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi could not keep out.

Kim Pan-gon’s men were back in front when sensational winger Arif Aiman Hanapi calmly converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute after defender Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary brought down striker Darren Lok in the box.

Right winger Faisal Abdul Halim took advantage of a mistake by Indian defender Mehtab Singh to slot in the third goal for the Harimau Malaya in the 42nd minute.

India closed the gap in the 52nd minute when team captain Sunil Chhetri easily slotted in a pass from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

There was a controversy in the 56th minute when an apparent equaliser by Lallianzuala was not counted by referee Mongkolchai Pechhri, who deemed the ball did not cross the goal line.

Malaysia breathed a sigh of relief as Corbin Ong scored the fourth goal after a cross from Faisal in the 61st minute.

Lallianzuala got close once again in the 68th minute but his shot rattled off the crossbar while substitute Liston Colaco’s long-range kick in the 87th minute was well caught by Syihan, thus seeing Malaysia into the final against Tajikistan on Tuesday.

Tajikistan got a ‘bye’ following the last-minute withdrawal of Palestine on Monday due to the tense situation in the country.