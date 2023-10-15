The win maintains Luciano Spalletti’s side’s hold of second place in Group C.

BARI: Reigning champions Italy eased to a 4-0 victory over Malta in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday, while Denmark strengthened their position and dented the hopes of outsiders Kazakhstan.

Giacomo Bonaventura curled in his first Italy goal and Domenico Berardi produced a fine strike of his own to double the lead in Bari.

Berardi struck again in the second half before Davide Frattesi rounded off a comfortable evening for Luciano Spalletti’s side, who kept hold of second place in Group C ahead of next week’s showdown with England.

Italy, with a match in hand, closed to within three points of England going into their clash at Wembley. Ukraine are level with the Azzurri after a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Prague.

Georgiy Sudakov put Ukraine ahead on 30 minutes and substitute Oleksandr Karavaiev sealed victory deep into stoppage time, ahead of their visit to Malta next week.

Denmark avenged their shock loss to Kazakhstan in March as Robert Skov netted twice in a 3-1 win in Copenhagen.

Jonas Wind set the Danes, semifinalists at Euro 2020, on their way before Skov scored a quick-fire double either side of half-time.

Kazakhstan pulled one back via Yan Vorogovskiy but they fell four points off the pace in Group H.

Benjamin Sesko’s brace powered Slovenia to a 3-0 win over Finland in Ljubljana.

Sesko’s first came from the penalty spot and he added another with a clinical finish, taking him to eight goals in his last 11 international appearances.

Defender Erik Janza grabbed a late third for Slovenia, who lead Denmark in Group H on goal difference. The two countries meet in Copenhagen on Nov 17.

Slovenia are away to Northern Ireland next week and Denmark will be almost certain to beat San Marino – losers in all but one of 82 previous Euro qualifiers.

Northern Ireland beat San Marino 3-0 for only their second win in seven outings.

Hungary seized control of Group G thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Serbia.

Barnabas Varga’s opening goal for Hungary was cancelled out by Serbia defender Strahinja Pavlovic, but Roland Sallai volleyed in a stunning 25-yard effort right after to win it for the hosts.

Hungary are three points clear of Serbia and have a match in hand. Montenegro, in third, go to Belgrade on Tuesday in a crucial fixture for both sides.