The Springboks emerged without any injury concerns despite the physical intensity of last Sunday’s contest.

PRESIES COURCELLES: South Africa have named the same side that eliminated hosts France from the Rugby World Cup last week for Saturday’s semifinal against England.

It means that coach Jacques Nienaber is staying with the tried and tested, and with a total of 895 caps, it is the most experienced starting line-up the Springboks have ever fielded.

South Africa edged France 29-28 in a thrilling quarterfinal on Sunday and emerged without any injury concerns despite the physical intensity of the contest.

Fifteen out of the Springboks’ matchday 23 squad played in the 2019 World Cup final, which they won after beating England 32-12 in Yokohama.

South Africa squad

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi (C), 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.