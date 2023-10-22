The winger scored his side’s first goal and made two more in a sizzling 4-0 win.

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy scored his side’s first goal and made two more as they secured a sizzling 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St James’ Park yesterday to move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Murphy set Newcastle on their way in the fourth minute with a brilliant volley, but they then wasted a number of decent chances before Murphy teed up Anthony Gordon to double their lead with a sumptuous first-time finish in the 44th minute.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff added another in stoppage-time to send his team in 3-0 up at the break after 45 minutes of complete domination in which Palace failed to register a shot on target.

They finally troubled home keeper Nick Pope in the 66th minute but he was equal to the task, and less than a minute later Callum Wilson got Newcastle’s fourth, making the most of a brilliant ball bent in behind by Murphy and guiding it past Johnstone to round off the scoring.

Newcastle are fifth in the standings on 16 points, five behind leaders Manchester City and four ahead of Palace, who are 11th.