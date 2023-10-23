The Bundesliga champions are already without several players due to injury.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss “the next few games” after suffering a broken hand in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Mainz, the Bavarian club announced on Sunday.

Goretzka, who scored a goal in the win, broke a bone in his hand and underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

The Germany international will not make Bayern’s Champions League trip to Turkey to play Galatasaray on Tuesday or Saturday’s home match against Darmstadt, in which captain Manuel Neuer looks likely to return after 10 months on the sidelines.

Goretzka’s injury comes at a difficult time for the German champions, who are already missing several players with injury.

In addition to Neuer, who has not played for Bayern since November 2022 after breaking his leg skiing, the title holders are without Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Raphael Guerreiro, and Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel complained his squad was “a bit thin” after the transfer window closed in September and before several of his stars picked up injuries.

In the side’s first round German Cup tie at Preussen Muenster, Tuchel played Goretzka and Mazraoui in the unfamiliar position of centre-back, as each of his central defenders were out injured.