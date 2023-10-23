The 25-year-old suffered an injury to her left knee just a week ago.

HANGZHOU: Shot putter Imanina Idris landed a bronze medal in the women’s F20 (intellectual disability) event at the Asian Para Games today despite being in pain after suffering a knee injury just a week ago.

Imanina, who described the pain as a mental obstacle, revealed that she did not set a specific target except wanting to better her personal record of 10.57m set at the Asean Para Games in Cambodia in June.

But the joy was evident on the 25-year-old’s face after she hurled an 11.08m throw to clinch bronze at the Huang Long Sports Centre Stadium here.

“I didn’t expect a medal because I only wanted to improve my personal record. And I was still nursing an injured left knee. But that didn’t play on my mind at all, I was just focused on doing my best,” she said.

She dedicated her success to her family and fellow Malaysians for their support.

Japan’s Hori Reina clinched gold with a throw of 11.93m while Indonesia’s Yati Suparni took silver with a throw of 11.12m.