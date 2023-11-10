Cristiano Ronaldo also features in the side that booked its place at the championships last month.

LISBON: Defender Pepe and midfielder Matheus Nunes return to the Portugal squad, named today for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland next week.

Cristiano Ronaldo also features in the Portuguese side that booked their place at the championships when they beat Slovakia 3-2 in October.

With coach Roberto Martinez now able to use the final two matches as preparation ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer, Pepe returns after a spell out with injury.

“The objective for him and for us is to be fit for these matches,” Martinez told a press conference.

The 40-year-old, who made his international debut back in 2007, “is an exemplary professional” with “a great deal of experience”, said Martinez.

The 26-man squad also features the return of Sporting Braga striker Bruma.

“He’s a player we’ve been following since January. He made a lot of progress last season,” said Roberto Martinez.

With eight points, Portugal lead the Group J standings.

The Portuguese team will travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein on Nov 16, before returning to Lisbon to play Iceland on Nov 19 at the Alvalade stadium.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto), Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otavio Monteiro (Al-Nassr), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Bruma (Braga) Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St Germain), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)