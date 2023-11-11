The 35-year-old will also miss Northern Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Denmark.

MANCHESTER: Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will be sidelined for the “next few weeks” due to a thigh strain, his club Manchester United said late yesterday.

Evans suffered the strain in the first half of United’s 4-3 Champions League defeat at FC Copenhagen and joins a lengthy injury list at United, who remain without defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and midfielder Casemiro.

The 35-year-old will miss Northern Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Denmark. Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group H with six points, travel to Finland next Friday before hosting Denmark on Nov 20.

Evans rejoined United on a one-year deal in September, eight years after leaving Old Trafford, and has started five league matches. United lie in eighth place in the top-flight after picking up 18 points in 11 matches, and host promoted Luton Town later today.