However, Pearly-Thinaah go down to Japanese 4th seed in the women’s doubles.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian representatives – 2022 men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik and men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia – smashed their way to the last eight of the 2024 Indian Open in New Delhi today.

In the second round of the Super 750 tournament held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, fourth seeds Aaron and Wooi Yik had no problem disposing of unseeded Japanese pair Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura 21-10, 21-14 in 31 minutes.

The current world No 4 will play Chinese pair Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, who were stretched by another national duo, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, 21-19, 17-21, 21-17.

Zii Jia stunned fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-15, 21-13 to set up a date against second seed Kodai Naraoka, who edged compatriot Takuma Obayshi 21-19, 21-17.

Independent mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie were also through to the next round after they prevailed against Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi of China 26-24, 21-10.

Another Chinese pair, Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin, stand in the way of Soon Huat and Shevon in the quarter-finals after the fifth seeds saw off Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo of Japan 21-14, 21-13.

However, it was a tournament to forget for four other Malaysians – national women’s doubles top pair Pearly Tan and M Thinaah and national No 1 mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei – after they were sent packing early in the second round.

Pearly and Thinaah went down to the fourth seeds from Japan, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, 16-21, 13-21, while professional pair Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sen lost to Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 11-21, 21-15, 10-21.