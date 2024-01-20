The win leaves them second in Group C on four points, two behind holders Senegal.

YAMOUSSOUKRO: Aguibou Camara’s second-half goal gave Guinea a 1-0 win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, a result that left them on the brink of securing a place in the last 16.

Midfielder Camara, who plays his club football in Greece, swept home an assist from Morgan Guilavogui midway through the second half to decide the Group C contest in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Guinea had been the more dangerous side despite again being without star striker Serhou Guirassy, just as they were for their opening 1-1 draw with Cameroon.

Mohamed Bayo, leading Guinea’s attack in Guirassy’s absence, hit the post in the first half for a side who are aiming to reach the knockout phase at a third consecutive Cup of Nations.

The result leaves them second in the group on four points, two points behind reigning champions Senegal who defeated Cameroon 3-1 earlier to clinch their place in the knockout phase.

Guinea need just a draw against Senegal in their next match on Tuesday to guarantee qualification for the last 16, but a victory will see them progress as group winners.

Gambia, surprise quarterfinalists two years ago, have no points but a win in their last group match against Cameroon could yet see them advance as one of the best third-placed teams.