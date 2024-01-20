The world no 15 battled into the last 16 with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) win over Wang Yafan today.

MELBOURNE: Zheng Qinwen admitted today that she has watched Chinese great Li Na’s win in the 2014 Australian Open final “10 times” as she moved a step closer to matching her idol’s exploits.

The 21-year-old, known to her fans as “Queen Wen”, battled into the last 16 with a fighting 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory over compatriot Wang Yafan.

Their match was played on Rod Laver Arena, where Li beat Dominika Cibulkova in 2014 to become the first Asian player to lift the trophy at Melbourne Park.

Zheng has previously credited two-time Grand Slam winner Li for putting “a dream seed in my heart” and she was quick to praise her again after coming through against Wang.

“I was sitting there in front of the TV, watching that (2014 final) from the beginning to the end,” said 12th seed Zheng, who was 11 at the time.

“That final I have watched it more than 10 times, so I have a lot of memories.”

“I mean, she was an unbelievable player, the first Asian woman who won the Grand Slam. How can you not remember that?”

Zheng, China’s brightest young tennis star, has raced through the world rankings to be 15 and is looking to build on a breakthrough 2023.

She won her first WTA title at Palermo and followed it up with a second in Zhengzhou at the back end of the season, while making the last eight at the US Open and winning an Asian Games gold medal.

Her next challenge will come from the unseeded Oceane Dodin, who beat fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel in straight sets.