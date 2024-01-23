The 2015 champions had already qualified after guaranteeing a top two finish in Group B.

AL WAKRAH: Uzbekistan joined Australia in the last 16 of the Asian Cup today after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their final group game while Syria beat India in the other encounter in Group B.

Australia had already qualified for the knockout stage and guaranteed a top two finish, with the result moving the 2015 champions to seven points while Uzbekistan finished second with five points.

Australia had an early goal ruled out for offside but they took the lead at the stroke of halftime when they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a handball from Odiljon Hamrobekov, with Martin Boyle putting away the spotkick.

But Uzbekistan equalised in the 78th minute when Azizbek Turgunboev climbed over the defence to head home Jaloliddin Masharipov’s cross at the far post.

In the other group game, Syria beat India 1-0 after Omar Khribin – the 2017 Asian Footballer of the Year – netted in the 76th minute to give the Middle Eastern side their first goal of the tournament.

With four points, Syria must wait to see if they can qualify for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams while India exit the competition without scoring a goal in three losses.