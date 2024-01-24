A statement said the 70-year-old Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked for ‘insufficient results’.

ABIDJAN: African Nations Cup (Afcon) hosts Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset today after their humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether they will qualify for the next round, the country’s football federation said.

The 4-0 loss to the small central African country on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by an Afcon host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether they might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.

A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset was fired for “insufficient results” and would be replaced by Emerse Fae as interim coach.

Ivory Coast will know their fate later today when the last group matches are completed.