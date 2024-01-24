The team announced the rebranding today ahead of its livery launch in Las Vegas on Feb 8.

PARIS: AlphaTauri is changing its name to Visa Cash App RB, the Formula 1 team announced today ahead of its livery launch in Las Vegas on Feb 8.

Red Bull’s sister team, based in Faenza, northern Italy, had been racing as AlphaTauri since 2020, taking over from its previous incarnation as Toro Rosso – the Italian translation of Red Bull – which raced from 2006 to 2019.

Prior to the Austrian drinks company taking it over, the team raced as Minardi.

It is the second new name for 2024 after the Alfa Romeo team became Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

The Visa Cash App RB team will make its debut at the inaugural round of the season in Bahrain at the beginning of March, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda aiming to improve on last year’s modest 8th place, out of 10, in the constructors’ standings.

Payment giant Visa is now a global partner for both Red Bull-owned teams.