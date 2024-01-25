The 26-year-old has been with the Italian outfit since 2019, a year after making his debut with Sauber.

MILAN: Charles Leclerc has renewed his contract with Ferrari to “beyond the 2024 season”, the Formula 1 team announced today.

The Italian racing outfit did not specify the length of the contract extension for Leclerc, who finished fifth last season and way behind world champion Max Verstappen.

“I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old,” said Leclerc in a statement.

“My dream remains that of winning the world championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

Leclerc, 26, has been driving for Ferrari’s F1 team since 2019, one year after making his debut in the premier racing championship with Sauber.

The Monegasque had three years previously been at the Ferrari Driver Academy before winning the F2 championship in 2017.