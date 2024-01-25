The world No 10 defeated Hong Kong’s Angus Ng 22-20, 21-15 in the second round today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia, continued his winning streak in the 2024 Indonesia Masters by advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating Hong Kong’s Angus Ng at Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

Zii Jia, the world’s 10th-ranked player, secured a 22-20, 21-15 victory in the second round match that lasted 46 minutes.

This marks Zii Jia’s third win against Ng, having previously defeated him at the 2019 German Open and the 2022 Asian Games.

The 2023 Arctic Open champion will face either India’s Priyanshu Rajawat or Canada’s Brian Yang in the battle for a spot in the semifinals.

Accompanying Zii Jia are mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, who defeated fellow Malaysians Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See 21-12, 21-16.

The 2022 Korea Open gold medallists will next meet the top-seeded pair of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong from China, who defeated Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong and Jessica Tan Wei 21-12, 16-21, 21-19 in another second round match.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing have been defeated eight times by the 2020 Olympic Games silver medallists.

Meanwhile, another national singles player, Leong Jun Hao, was defeated 15-21, 17-21 by the third-seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia.

Malaysian mixed doubles professional pair, Goh Soon Huat and Jemie Shevon Lai, were also shown the door by the South Korean duo of Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun.

They lost 10-21, 16-21.

Another national pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, were eliminated by Indonesians Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati after losing 21-12, 13-21, 14-21.