Lazio are sixth in the standings on 34 points while Napoli sit ninth with 32 points.

ROME: Lazio and champions Napoli played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday as both teams struggled to create opportunities in a clash between last season’s top two sides.

Lazio thought they had taken the lead seconds after the restart with a stunning bicycle kick from forward Valentin Castellanos but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Lazio are sixth in the standings on 34 points, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta and level with Fiorentina, in fifth, who host Inter Milan later on Sunday.

Napoli sit ninth with 32 points.