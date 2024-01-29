The forward was missing as Manchester United faced Newport County in the FA Cup.

LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford’s absence for their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Newport County was an “internal matter” after the Premier League club said the forward “was not well enough” to be in the squad.

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers”.

“He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter,” ten Hag said yesterday.

“It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it.”

Rashford, United’s Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.