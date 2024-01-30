Hamza Al-Dardour clashed with coach Hussein Ammouta during the 3-2 win over Iraq in Doha yesterday.

DOHA: Jordan have sent record goalscorer Hamza Al-Dardour home from the Asian Cup after a public bust-up with coach Hussein Ammouta during their last 16 win over Iraq.

Dardour, who has 35 goals for his country, clashed with Ammouta on the sidelines in the dying minutes of the 3-2 win over Iraq in Doha yesterday.

The 32-year-old was shown a red card by the referee despite being an unused substitute.

Jordan said in a statement that Dardour had “violated the team’s instructions”.

Video footage showed the forward being restrained by teammates after the confrontation with Ammouta.

Dardour made two substitute appearances in Jordan’s first-round matches against Malaysia and Bahrain.

His goal haul includes four in one match against Palestine at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Jordan face Tajikistan in the quarterfinals.