MADRID: Memphis Depay’s last-gasp goal salvaged a 2-1 home win for Atletico Madrid against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday which lifted Diego Simeone’s side back to third in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico moved up to 47 points, level with Barcelona but ahead on goal difference.

They are eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and play at Getafe on Thursday.

Defender Reinildo Mandava put Atletico ahead with a towering header from a Rodrigo Riquelme freekick in the 35th minute but a fine first-half strike from the edge of the box by Alvaro Garcia levelled the scores seven minutes later.

One minute into added time, Antoine Griezmann found Depay inside the six-yard box and the Dutch forward reacted quickly to secure victory for the hosts.