The Bundesliga club also have an option to buy the 28-year-old at the end of the loan period.

BERLIN: Stuttgart confirmed today the addition of midfielder Mo Dahoud from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan until the summer of 2024.

Stuttgart confirmed in a statement that they have an option to buy the 28-year-old midfielder at the end of the loan period.

“I’m really happy the transfer to Stuttgart worked out. It’s nice to be back in the Bundesliga,” Dahoud said in a statement.

“Stuttgart are a great club with strong tradition and excellent fans.”

A two-time Germany player, Dahoud joined Brighton on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, having spent six years at Signal Iduna Park.

Dahoud only played nine times in the Premier League for the Seagulls, laying on one assist. His deal with Brighton runs until 2027.

Dahoud will join fellow Brighton loanee Deniz Undav, who has scored 12 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches this season.

Stuttgart surprisingly sit third in the Bundesliga this season having played in the relegation playoff last campaign.