The action follows a report of online leaks involving players’ passports, contracts, and personal information.

MELBOURNE: Football Australia are investigating a possible data breach following a report in a cybersecurity publication that players’ passports, contracts, and other personal information may have been leaked online.

The report, published by Cybernews.com yesterday, said Australia’s football governing body had also potentially exposed ticket buyers’ personal data and that “human error” was the most likely reason for the leak.

“Nevertheless, the mistake represents a critical data exposure incident,” it said.

Football Australia said in a statement today that it was aware of the reports of a “possible data breach” and was investigating the matter as a priority.

“Football Australia takes the security of all its stakeholders seriously,” the statement said.

“We will keep our stakeholders updated as we establish more details.”

The report in Cybernews, which describes itself as an independent, online publication that discloses cybersecurity threats, said Football Australia had enabled access to 127 “digital storage containers”, including one that was left completely unprotected and contained players’ passports and contracts.

It said Football Australia had fixed the issue after being alerted by Cybernews.

The Australian men’s football team is currently playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar where they face South Korea in the quarterfinals. Coach Graham Arnold said the data breach was not a distraction for the Socceroos.

“Obviously we’re aware of it but it’s no distraction at all. The FA are on to it and we’re just here to focus on the tournament,” Arnold told reporters ahead of tomorrow’s match.