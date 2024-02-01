Ange Postecoglou’s side have 43 points from 22 games, three points behind third-placed Arsenal.

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur climbed to fourth place in the Premier League as a second-half broadside fired them to a 3-2 home victory against struggling Brentford on Wednesday.

Neal Maupay prodded a lively Brentford into an early lead and Tottenham were ragged before halftime but they responded after the break with Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all scoring in a devastating eight-minute spell.

Sensational going forward, Tottenham left back Udogie’s defending was less impressive and his mistake allowed Ivan Toney to halve the deficit with plenty of time left.

Chances were created at both ends in the closing stages of an absorbing contest and Tottenham were indebted to a superb stoppage-time save by Guglielmo Vicario to secure a fourth successive home league win.

Ange Postecoglou’s side moved above Aston Villa on goals scored with both clubs on 43 points from 22 games, three points behind third-placed Arsenal.

Brentford’s sixth defeat in seven league games left them only four points above the relegation zone.