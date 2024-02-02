AL RAYYAN: Jordan edged Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan 1-0 to move into the semifinals of the tournament for the first time thanks to a second-half own goal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium today.

The two teams had drawn a World Cup qualifier in November but it was Jordan who came out on top when Vahdat Hanonov put the ball into his own net from a set-piece, ending Tajikistan’s dream run in Qatar.

In a goalless opening half, Ehson Panjshanbe came closest to scoring for Tajikistan when his effort hit the bar while Jordan forward Yazan Al-Naimat failed to convert two difficult chances to break the deadlock.

But Jordan finally found the breakthrough from a corner in the 66th minute when Abdallah Nasib’s header went in via a deflection off the chest of Hanonov – their goalscorer from their last 16 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Tajikistan tried their best to score an equaliser, with Alisher Shukurov coming close when he tested goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila from distance with an effort that stung his palms, but Jordan managed to hold on for a famous victory.

Hussein Ammouta’s side will next play either 2015 champions Australia or South Korea in the first semifinal on Tuesday.