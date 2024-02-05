Both opposition teams, vying for a spot in the competition, are involved in the playoff semifinals.

LONDON: England will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and then Iceland in June as they fine-tune preparations for their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, the Football Association announced today.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park will host the friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 – the first time the sides have ever met – with Iceland visiting Wembley on June 7.

Both opposition teams are involved in the Euro 2024 playoff semifinals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Ukraine next month while Iceland – who famously beat England in the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals – take on Israel.

“We’re really looking forward to taking the team back to the northeast and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country,” said England’s manager Gareth Southgate.

“We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley, allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send-off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer.”

Euro 2024 kicks off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Munich on June 14.