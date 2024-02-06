The allegations against the 50-year-old were reportedly brought by a member of the team’s staff.

LONDON: Red Bull’s Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner faces a hearing on Friday following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”, British media reports said.

Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company that owns the team, confirmed yesterday that an independent investigation had been launched.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported the allegation was made by another member of staff for the British-based team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world title.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull’s team principal since 2005, strongly rejects the accusation.

In a statement released yesterday, Red Bull said, “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.”

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Asked about the accusations, Horner told De Telegraaf, “I completely deny these claims.”

Horner, who married pop singer Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls in 2015, has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races staged last year, with Verstappen setting a record of 10 consecutive victories as he cruised to his third straight title.

Red Bull are due to launch their latest car on Feb 15 ahead of the new season, which starts in Bahrain on March 2.