He blitzed through to set 1:57.134s on his Ducati Lenovo under scorching conditions in Malaysia.

SEPANG: Italian Enea Bastianini shattered the MotoGP unofficial lap record at the Sepang Circuit during a dramatic second day pre-season test today just hours after Day 1 fastest rider Jorge Martin achieved it.

Spaniard Martin had picked up from where he left off by eclipsing his lap time from yesterday to clock 1:57.273s on his Ducati machine barely an hour into today’s session under scorching conditions in Malaysia.

Martin’s record lasted for seven hours until Bastianini blitzed through the track to set 1:57.134s on his Ducati Lenovo to ensure the day belonged to him.

South African Brad Binder completed the top three just under a hundredth of a second behind Martin, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro came in fourth ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia in fifth.

The 26-year-old Bastianini, who also won last year’s Malaysian GP, smiled when asked by reporters if he could dip to 1:56s.

“It can be possible but we will first have to see how the track conditions are. It will be interesting to see if we can do the 56. It is important to be fast on the lap time, I am happy about this. I am more confident on the bike this year,” he said.

“I know what to expect. There will be pressure to always do a faster lap, but you also have to stay calm,” Bastianini added.

Martin, meanwhile, was looking forward to further fine-tuning his bike ahead of tomorrow’s session.

“I hope tomorrow we can understand the way to go and maybe do some changes on the bike to improve the feeling,” the 26-year-old said.

The final day of testing takes place tomorrow.