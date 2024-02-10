The win provisionally lifts Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with 52 points.

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland netted a brace with his first goals since his return from injury to lift Manchester City to a 2-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Everton today and provisionally into the top spot in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s team have 52 points after 23 matches, while Liverpool – who can reclaim the lead with a win over Burnley later today – have 51 points, also from 23 matches. Everton are in the relegation zone in 18th.

Haaland, who recently missed almost two months with a broken bone in his foot, netted his 15th and 16th of the season to go clear at the top of the Premier League scorers’ list.

The Toffees’ stifling defence frustrated City before the Norwegian striker finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he fired home a blistering shot after a corner kick.

Haaland completed the brace when he ran onto a pass from Kevin De Bruyne in midfield before beating Jarrad Branthwaite and then coolly slotting it past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.