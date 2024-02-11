Six defeats in their last seven have left the club seven points from safety in Serie A.

MILAN: Filippo Inzaghi has been sacked by Salernitana and replaced by Fabio Liverani, Serie A’s bottom club said today.

In two separate statements Salernitana said Inzaghi had been dismissed after just four months in charge and Liverani brought in, without specifying the length of his contract.

Italian media report that former Italy midfielder Liverani, whose last job at Cagliari ended with his dismissal in December 2022, has been hired until the end of the season.

Inzaghi arrived in October to replace Paulo Sousa but failed to turn results around, Friday’s 3-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Empoli ending his short reign in southern Italy.

Salernitana are rock bottom in Italy’s top flight after winning just two of their 24 matches.

Six defeats in their last seven have left the Salerno-based club seven points from safety having played a game more than most of their relegation rivals.

Inzaghi, a member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad, has had a far less successful coaching career than his younger brother Simone, whose Inter Milan lead Serie A.

Before being hired by Salernitana, Filippo had been without a job since guiding Reggina to second in Serie B last season.

He was released, along with the playing staff, after the club were thrown out of the league for financial irregularities.

He has had stints as coach at AC Milan, Venezia and Brescia, without winning any trophies.