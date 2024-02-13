The announcement by the Reds comes after the terminally-ill Swede revealed his wish to manage the club.

LIVERPOOL: Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team when they host a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, the Merseyside outfit said after the terminally-ill Swede revealed his wish to manage the club.

The 76-year-old former England boss, who has also coached Manchester City, Benfica, and AS Roma, among other clubs, in January said he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has a year to live in a “best-case scenario”.

He later revealed that he and his father have been Liverpool supporters and he always wished to manage the club.

“(Eriksson) will join a dugout of Reds greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match,” Liverpool said in a statement today.

“All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.”

Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse, and Ryan Babel are among the first batch of players to have been confirmed for the match.

Liverpool said 100% of the proceeds raised from the fixture will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.