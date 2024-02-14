The 28-year-old injured his groin in the Sky Blues’ Champions League last 16 win over FC Copenhagen yesterday.

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola is sweating over Jack Grealish’s fitness after the Manchester City winger limped off during his side’s Champions League win against FC Copenhagen.

Grealish was substituted with a groin problem in the first half of the holders’ 3-1 victory in the last 16 first leg in Denmark yesterday.

City playmaker Bernardo Silva also came off with an ankle knock, but it was Grealish’s injury that caused the most concern for City boss Guardiola.

“He wanted to continue but we didn’t want to make the damage even worse. We’ll make tests on Wednesday,” Guardiola said.

Grealish was making his first start in six matches in what has been a difficult campaign for the England star.

The 28-year-old had a spell out with a dead leg earlier in the season and has been kept out of the side by the fine form of Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden.

Another layoff would be a blow for City as they chase another treble.

Silva could be doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea, while it has also emerged that Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have been nursing knocks.

Neither featured in Denmark and although Kovacic should be back in contention for the weekend, Gvardiol faces two to three weeks out with an ankle injury.