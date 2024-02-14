Real take a clear advantage into their Champions League last-16 second leg next month.

LEIPZIG: Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz scored a stunning goal after a solo run as they beat hosts RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday to take a clear advantage into their Champions League last-16 second leg next month.

The 24-year-old, filling in for the injured Jude Bellingham, struck against the run of play, dribbling past three opponents, cutting in and curling a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute. Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin then came to the rescue with a string of saves to protect their lead.

With Leipzig, who had a third-minute goal disallowed after a VAR review, pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Real almost scored again with Vinicius Jr poking the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

The Spaniards were missing several players through injury, including in-form Bellingham and keeper Thibaut Courtois. The return leg in Spain is on March 6.