MANCHESTER: Luke Shaw is doubtful for Manchester United’s match at Luton Town on Sunday after his injury during the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend, but manager Erik ten Hag is confident he will be available for the trip.

The England defender was substituted at half-time as a precaution after a hamstring injury in August kept him out for months. The 28-year-old has played in 11 league matches for United this season.

“He is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it…we are working to Sunday,” the manager told reporters today.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week…Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks,” Ten Hag added.

Sixth-placed United have won their last three league matches to close the gap on the top four but Ten Hag warned his side not to be complacent against 17th-placed Luton.

“We have to play our best because we’ve seen their performances across the season are really good and they are improving. I have a lot of respect for this team,” he said.

The Dutch coach also said the players are aligned with the ambition for the club of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, whose acquisition of a 25% stake in United was given the green light by the FA yesterday.

“You see and you feel that ambition, brings a mood and a spirit,” said Ten Hag.

“We want to win and achieve the highest. We have to make strategies and execute them to prove the ambitions.”