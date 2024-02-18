The 26-year-old clocked 6.43s to book his spot on the US squad for the upcoming World Indoor Championships.

LOS ANGELES: Noah Lyles produced a dramatic late burst to defeat rival Christian Coleman in the 60m at the US Indoor athletics championships in New Mexico on Saturday.

Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m world champion, took the tape in a world-leading time of 6.43s to book his place on the US squad for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old from Florida had never beaten world record holder Coleman over 60m before Saturday’s race in Albuquerque.

Out of the blocks, it looked as if that losing streak might continue as Coleman exploded clear of the field with a superb start.

But Lyles accelerated through the gears smoothly to pip Coleman at the line. Coleman took second in 6.44s, with Ronnie Baker third in 6.51s.

“I’ve dreamed of the day that my 60m got faster; I come out every year trying to get faster and faster and faster,” Lyles said after the win.

Lyles said the blistering performance leaves him and Coleman as the men to beat at the world championships.

“World domination, we’re the best in the world,” Lyles said of the duo’s prospects in Glasgow. “World domination – there ain’t nothing else to say. We’re going to make sure that everybody knows we’re real world champions.”

The 60m duel was the highlight of the final day of competition on Saturday.

In other races, Aleia Hobbs left it late before overhauling training partner Mikiah Brisco to win the women’s 60m title in 7.02s.

Brisco made an electric start to edge clear early on but Hobbs surged home in the final 10m to take the tape.

“My coach always says, ‘Be patient and trust your training,’ so I just tried to be patient,” Hobbs said after her win.

Elsewhere, two-time Olympic shot put champion and world record-holder Ryan Crouser served notice that he is ready to go one better than his 2022 World Indoor silver in Belgrade after producing a world-leading 22.80 to win his event.