DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Hoffenheim after a second-half double from Maximilian Beier on Sunday left the hosts’ hold on fourth place in the Bundesliga in jeopardy.

Dortmund remain on 41 points, one clear of RB Leipzig in fifth, and six adrift of third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who played out a 1-1 home draw with Cologne on Saturday.

Hoffenheim opened the scoring after two minutes when Ihlas Bebou stole the ball from the Dortmund defence to run into the box and slot home from a tight angle.

Dortmund grabbed the equaliser in the 21st through Donyell Malen’s close-range volley after a corner flicked on by Marco Reus and Nico Schlotterbeck’s towering header off a freekick made it 2-1 to the hosts four minutes later.

Beier equalised in the 61st minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box and the 21-year-old scored his second three minutes later with a tap-in to restore the visitors’ lead.

Dortmund captain Emre Can came close to a stoppage-time leveller but his close-range header went wide as his side fell to their first defeat in 2024.

